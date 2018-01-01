SKM Originals

Please Register a new account, all accounts from our previous web site have been deleted for security reasons
Special Offer Any 4 Printed Back Issues
Please make your selections from the pull down menus
Item added to cart.
Checkout
SHOTOKAN KARATE MAGAZINE IS PUBLISHED QUARTERLY, BY SKM PUBLICATIONS. (JAN-APR-JUL-OCT .)
All material whole or part in Shotokan Karate Magazine is subject to Copyright and must not be reproduced in any form without the consent of the Editor. S.K.M. reserves the right to refuse to publish certain material, both Editorial and Advertising. World Copyright ©1984-2018 All rights reserved.