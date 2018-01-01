SKM Originals

1 - 129 Special Offer

Disc

THIS FULL SET OF 129 BACK ISSUES ON A DVD COSTS £180

inclucive of P&P or the equivalent in your own countries currency.

A total of 129 magazines reproduced electronically
Newly revamped for the inclusion of issues 1-129, with a new navigation system with authors index, linking authors directly to their articles. The drop down menu system gives you greatly expanded return options from every article in the collection. You can view the pages of these issues on your computer as they appeared in print and incorporating a few extra advantages:

Colour photos have been used where available

Powerful searchable database
An indexing section linking every article & magazine
An authors section linking their articles

£180.00
Fb2