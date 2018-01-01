SKM Originals

Hits: 1266

Standard Kata Vol.1

Vol.1 The first of three volumes featuring the 26 Kata of the Shotokan style. Heian Shodan - T.Oishi, Heian Nidan - T.Imura, Heian Sandan - M.Yahara, Heian Yondan - M.Tanaka, Heian Godan - K.Abe, Nijushiho - T.Asai, Gojushiho-dai - Y. Ogura, Gojushiho-sho - M.Ueki and Sochin - M.Kawawada. Running time 45mins. Colour, English version.

You can buy this film as a Single DVD or choose up to a maximum of any 3 films from our DVD section on a single DVD with the subsequent savings.

Please indicate in the pull down menu your chosen option

Pricing

Single DVD = £ 29.50

First Film on DVD = £29.50

Extra Film on DVD = £8.00

