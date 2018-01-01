SKM Originals

Hits: 1251

Shotokan Documentary

The first documentary on Shotokan Karate from 1956-57. This Black & White film is narrated in English and accompanied by Japanese music. Featuring Sensei's NAKAYAMA, NISHIYAMA, OKAZAKI, KASE, etc. GICHIN FUNAKOSHI also appears on this historic film. (running time approx. 30mins).

