SKM Originals

Best Karate Kumite 2. + JKA Training films.

This is the 'film' from which the photo's (stills) in the book were taken. Featuring ENOEDA, YAHARA, TANAKA, SHOJI, YAMAGUCHI, KAWASOE, OSAKA, etc.Also on this Video - rare JKA films from 1961-62. NAKAYAMA demonstrates strikes and kicks, MIKAMI punching techniques - use of the hips, UEKI kicking techniques, ENOEDA makiwara and training exercises. Plus kata, Nakayama-Unsu, Shirai-Sochin, Mikami-Kanku Sho, Asai-Nijushiho. Black/White (no sound) approx. running time 1hour.

You can buy this film as a Single DVD or choose up to a maximum of any 3 films from our DVD section on a single DVD with the subsequent savings.

Please indicate in the pull down menu your chosen option.

Pricing

Single DVD = £ 29.50

First Film on DVD = £29.50

Extra Film on DVD = £8.00

