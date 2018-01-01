Subscriptions Rates

Use the credit card Shopping Cart or you can fax your order to FAX No. + 44 (0) 1925 755047.

(All card transactions are processed in the UK and are debited in Pounds Sterling)

FOR ONE YEAR SUBSCRIPTION (4 ISSUES)

U.K. £14.00

Europe £18.00 Or €22

U.S.A. $36.00 (payable by US bank cheque)

Canada $35 (Canadian)(payable by Canadian bank cheque)

Rest of the World £22.00 (sterling)

Use the credit card Shopping Cart or you can telephone or fax your order to + 44 (0) 1925 755047. INTERNATIONAL MONEY/POSTAL ORDERS NO LONGER ACCEPTED

Please make cheques payable to SHOTOKAN KARATE MAGAZINE. And mail to Shotokan Karate Magazine, P.O. Box 53, Lymm, Cheshire WA13 0HH UK.

For all subscription inquiries email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . or use this email form

SHOTOKAN KARATE MAGAZINE IS PUBLISHED QUARTERLY, BY SKM PUBLICATIONS.

(January-April-July-October .)

All material whole or part in Shotokan Karate Magazine is subject to Copyright and must not be reproduced in any form without the consent of the Editor. S.K.M. reserves the right to refuse to publish certain material, both Editorial and Advertising. World Copyright ©1984-2018 All rights reserved.

DISCLAIMER. The views and opinions of Letter writers and authors of Articles are not necessarily those of the Editor or SKM. The magazine therefore accepts no responsibility for any critical statements or sentiments, technical or medical opinions contained in their editorial.