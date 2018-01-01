SKM Back Issues on Disc

A total of 129 magazines reproduced electronically

Newly revamped for the inclusion of issues 1-129, with a new navigation system and authors index, linking authors directly to their articles. The drop down menu system gives you greatly expanded return options from every article in the collection.

You can view the pages of these issues on your computer as they appeared in print and incorporating a few extra advantages:

Colour photos have been used where available when the magazine was published in black and white

Powerful Searchable Database

An indexing section linking every article & magazine an authors section linking their articles

Navigation page

Features

The disc contains an introduction which allows you to browse all the contents of each magazine and you are able link directly to the magazine or even go directly to any of the article or interviews. We have made it possible for you to return to the introduction from any page of the magazines and have also provided individual indexing within each magazine.

Articles

All of the pages take advantage of Adobe Acrobats articles feature which allows you to follow and read any article purely by scrolling, very useful for reading directly off the screen

Powerful Searchable Database

These magazines have been tuned into a powerful searchable database. Acrobat Reader can perform full-text searches of PDF document collections. The Search command also has powerful tools for limiting and expanding the definition of the term for which you are searching. The text can be a single word, a number, a term, or a phrase. The results are listed in rank order in the Search Results. This feature really ads value to the collection of back issues

Colour

We have been able to incorporate colour photos where available making many of the earlier black and white magazines have approximately 50% of there content in colour. Since issue 100 all the pages in the magazine have been produced in colour.

A single set of ten back issues on a cd costs £15 or the equivalent in your own countries currency.

Each extra set of ten back issues can be added to the same disc at £15 per set or the equivalent in your own countries currency.

Each time you buy a single set of ten back issues we will incorporate any previous issues that you have already purchased on to the disc free of charge (if requested).

It is our aim for you to end up with a compete set of back issues on one disc for your convenience and to take advantage of this resource as a database.

CREDIT CARDS ARE NOW ACCEPTED. Use the Shopping cart or you can telephone or fax your order to FAX No. + 44 (0) 1925 755047. Cheques made payable to S.K.M., prices include postage and packaging.

Please send by snail mail to SHOTOKAN KARATE MAGAZINE. P.O. Box 53, Lymm, Cheshire, WA13 0HH. U.K.