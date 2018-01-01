Shotokan Karate Magazine Issue 6

FEATURES Hirokazu Kanazawa (Interview) Frank Brennan | John Van Weenen | Jim Edwards (Breaking) | S.K.I. World CHAMPS Editorial. MASTER HIROKAZU KANAZAWA Interview By Derick Kirkham. LETTERS TO THE EDITOR. VIDEO REVIEW - KANKU DAI: By HIROKAZU KANAZAWA. JAPANESE MASTERS KATA SEMINAR. Report By John Van Weenen. INSTRUCTORS SPOTLIGHT: VINCE MORRIS 4th Dan. LADIES KUMITE. By Karen Findley KUGB Champion. FRANK BRENNAN. 'CORRECT ATTITUDE'. By John Cheetham. KATA - THE INFINITE TREASURES By J.P. Gibson. LARGE KNUCKLES AND A SMALL EGO. By Stan Schmidt. SHOTOKAN COMPETITIONS & COURSE REPORTS. Interview By Derick Kirkham.Report By John Van Weenen.By Karen Findley KUGB Champion.By John Cheetham.By J.P. Gibson.By Stan Schmidt.

EDITORIAL By John Cheetham.

Welcome to the first issue of 1986 and a very Happy new Year to all SKM readers. What better way to start than with an interview with the legendary Hirokazu Kanazawa the Chief Instructor to SKI. Sensei Kanazawa was in England for a short teaching visit and he kindly gave an interview to SKM reporter Derick Kirkham at Nick Adamou's London dojo.

John Van Weenen, incidentally a former student of master Kanazawa, writes his report on the first Japanese Karate Masters Seminar, organised by WUKO and the JKF in Japan. Sensei Van Weenen, one of the most respected senior British instructors has some very interesting points to make and certainly 'tells it like it is', 'warts-an-all'. There's another story from Stan Schmidt, plus an article on KUGB Grand Champion Frank Brennan, by yours truly.

For students interested in trying some 'breaking' techniques, Jim Edwards has some sound advice for beginners. Jim is the number one Power Breaking Champion in this country and also a fine Kata and Kumite man. Jim Edwards is the SKGB Chief Instructor.

I personally never tire of reading about KATA and I hope you enjoy Jim Gibson's article, "Kata, The Infinite Treasures." Jim, 2nd Dan Shotokan (a journalist) lives in Germany. Good luck with your Shotokan training for 1986.