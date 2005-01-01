Graeme Armitage SKM Webmaster
Graeme Armitage is a Graphic Designer with his own company specialising in creative marketing and branding. He designs and maintains the SKM website as well as all things cyber, technical and reprographic to do with the magazine.
Graeme was graded 3rd Dan WTKO in 2005 by sensei John Mullin 8th Dan (based New York). He has trained with SKM Editor John Cheetham at the dojo in Altrincham, Cheshire, since 1981 and still trains religiously three times a week. Graeme has been involved with the magazine since Issue No 2 (February 1985) and is an integral part of the SKM setup. He has contributed enormously to the continuing success of the magazine.
Clare Worth SKM Secretary
Clare Worth 3rd Dan JKS started training with John Cheetham in 1992 and has worked for the magazine since issue 31. Her work as SKM secretary covers everything from administration, advertising and sales, to page layouts. Her work with the magazine is vital combined with what Graeme does on a technical level.
Clare was an athlete before starting karate, playing Hockey at National level. Now teaching and training at the dojo 3 times a week, she regularly attends courses with other senior instructors. She was graded 3rd Dan in Dublin 2005 by Masao Kagawa Sensei 8th Dan JKS. Without this small but dedicated team, John, Graeme and Clare, SKM would not exist.