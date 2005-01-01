Graeme Armitage is a Graphic Designer with his own company specialising in creative marketing and branding. He designs and maintains the SKM website as well as all things cyber, technical and reprographic to do with the magazine.

Graeme was graded 3rd Dan WTKO in 2005 by sensei John Mullin 8th Dan (based New York). He has trained with SKM Editor John Cheetham at the dojo in Altrincham, Cheshire, since 1981 and still trains religiously three times a week. Graeme has been involved with the magazine since Issue No 2 (February 1985) and is an integral part of the SKM setup. He has contributed enormously to the continuing success of the magazine.