REDEMPTION

Created: Monday, 24 July 2017 23:31

Though this book is grounded in karate, the overarching theme of overcoming the past and persevering through adversity is universal.

While “grit” is considered one of the biggest indicators of someone’s potential for success, the question is how to teach people what it is and how to cultivate it. One way would be to hand them a copy of Redemption: A Street Fighter’s Path to Peace. In this memoir describing how karate turned his life around, Clarke displays passion and grit in spades.

