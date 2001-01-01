Media & Digital Artwork Specifications

Artwork should be supplied with images at a minimum resolution of 300dpi in cymk colour space FOGRA39 (ISO 12647-2:2004) preferably as a high resolution pdf with embeded fonts. PDF Specification should try to match PDF X-4:2008 we will accept the older specification of PDF X1A:2001 If you comply with these industry standard settings it should not matter what platform the artwork was produced on

The information below is meant as a guide to what files we can and cannot accept for those unable to comply with the above standards.

PC Formats

Files from PC's must be supplied as complete eps files (Encapsulated Postscript Files) with embedded photos to a minimum resolution of 300 dpi. All fonts to be converted to outline. If you are using Corel Draw please supply in addition a version saved with the .ai extension so that it can be opened in Adobe Illustrator.

A hard copy of the artwork is useful but a pdf will do if sending artwork via email.

Please note artwork produced in word processing documents or publisher are not an acceptable form of digital artwork please supply hard copy or a tiff file of the advert to a minimum resolution of 300 dpi. If you need to send as a jpeg if you only have jpeg format please save the file to its best quality and not the best compression.

Mac Formats

Quarkxpress upto version 7.3, Indesign and Adobe Illustrator upto version CC 2014 If using other page layout programmes please supply artwork as an eps.

A hard copy of the artwork is useful but a pdf will do if sending artwork via email Please remember to include all related fonts, eps, tiffs and other picture formats.

MSWord

Artwork generated from Word or other similar applications are not acceptable as artwork, even if you convert the files to pdf. If this is the only way you can provide artwork please send the text and all the Individual images along with your design so we can recreate it for print. Please note we cannot open files sent in Publisher.

Electronic Transfer

Please do not send files via email that over 12 megs in size

Alternatively you could send large files via WeTransfer which is a free service, no need to even register

Mechanical data Page trim size 210mm x 297mm Bleed page size 216mm x 303mm Mechanical page size 190mm x 277mm Half page size 190mm x 135mm Quater page size 90mm x 135mm If you are designing your own advert and this informations is meaningless to you, please Download this pdf as shown here it will help you understand the what they mean and the implications of getting your artwork wrong. Download this pdf

MEDIA INFORMATION

information regarding specifications and deadlines for advertising, both print and online.

Shotokan Karate Magazine is published quarterly and offers opportunites fror advertising in print and online please contact the editor for more information.