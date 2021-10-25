A Modern Day View On The Karate Curriculum

This document provides a modern-day view on the Karate curriculum and the need to keep evolving.

It discusses the development of skilful movement, kinaesthetic awareness, and mental resilience, and advocates for a natural, safe, efficient, and effective approach to movement. The document introduces the concept of fundamental movement principles in Karate and their application in developing efficient technique. It also discusses the Movement Skills Pyramid as a didactical model for motoric learning in Karate.

Elmo includes in this document exercises to improve ankle, hip, and shoulder mobility. Overall, it encourages continuous improvement and an open mind to welcome new insights and perspectives in Karate practice.