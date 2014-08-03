John Cheetham SKM's Editor

I would like to introduce myself to people who are interested in SHOTOKAN KARATE MAGAZINE.

My name is John Cheetham 4th Dan JKA. I have been training in Shotokan Karate-Do since 1972. All my grades up to and including 3rd Dan, were taken under Master Keinosuke Enoeda 8th Dan JKA. My 4th Dan was taken in 1989 under Sensei S. Kato 7th Dan JKA, Mr. Enoeda's former assistant instructor in the U.K. I now train with various senior instructors wherever possible.

The magazine has been published since November 1984. Because it is a very specialised and Traditional magazine we only publish each quarter JAN-APR-JUL-OCT as opposed to monthly. I feel this way it gives me time to try and make a good job of each edition and not just churn out the usual Martial Arts editorial we so often see. We do pride ourselves on featuring the most senior and famous Shotokan Sensei's in the world in the magazine and it is totally non-political, we feature everyone from all the various organisations.

The main themes are In-depth interviews - Technical articles - History of Traditional Karate - Lots of information on courses and seminars etc. Technical reports on Training courses with top instructors and of course all related Shotokan news, new books, videos etc. I think you will find S.K.M. a very different magazine, totally dedicated to Traditional Karate-Do.

Although the magazine is not commercial enough to be sold through the newstrade we have built a large following around the world through personal subscriptions. For people who are interested here are the world subscription rates.