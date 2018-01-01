SKM Originals

MIKIO YAHARA 8th Dan Front Cover Photo By Pierre-Yves Bénoliel STAN SCHMIDT 8th Dan
Editorial.
SENSEI MIKIO YAHARA 8th Dan KWF GRAND MASTER. Interview By Marc Feldis.
THE HISTORY OF THE BELT SYSTEM IN THE MARTIAL ARTS. By David Stainko.
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR.A CONVERSATION WITH SENSEI STAN SCHMIDT 8th Dan (PART 1). By Mike Clarke.
KARATE AS A TOOL FOR EDUCATION. By Mike Clarke.
HIDEO OCHI – A LIFETIME DEDICATION TO KARATE-DO. By Dr Anton Sàlat.
A CONVERSATION WITH SENSEI STAN SCHMIDT 8th Dan (PART 2). By Mike Clarke.
THE ART OF JUDGING KATA. By Martin B. Katz.