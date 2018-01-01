SKM Originals

Hits: 1198

FEATURES

Ray Dalke 8th Dan

American Shotokan Legend

The Karate School of Hard Knocks

Editorial.

SENSEI RAY DALKE 8th Dan.

THE CONCEPT OF 'MU'. Or The Art of Doing Nothing.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR.

DOES THE FRONT LEG REALLY PULL?

PATRICK McCARTHY UK KATA SEMINAR.

THE MYSTERIOUS TREASURE: 'HYAKUHACHI-HO'.

AKIHITO ISAKA COURSE.

RAY DALKE Interview (Part Two).

THE CONTROL OF KARATE.

By Jose Fraguas.By Mike Clarke.By Bill Burgar.Report By Phil Shire.By John McClary.Report By Clare Worth.By Jose Fraguas.By Scott Langley.