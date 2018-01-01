SKM Originals

SKM108

SKM 108

FEATURES

BOB RHODES 7th Dan KUGB Interview
NEIL SARGENT 7th Dan SKIFInterview
THE NEXT GENERATIONBy Mike Clarke

Editorial.

BOB RHODES: Karate & the Antiquarian. Interview By Simon Oliver.
THE NEXT GENERATION. By Mike Clarke.
DRILLS FOR ZANSHIN AND TAI SABAKI. By Ashley Gouthro.
THE IMPORTANCE OF MIGI AND HIDARI IN KARATE. By Keiran O'Reilly.
MIKAZUKI GERI: AN EXTINCT KICK? By Kousaku Yokota.
HOME SWEET HOME. By Scott Langley.
NEIL SARGENT 7th Dan. UNSUNG HEROES: Interview By Garry Cashman.
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR.

