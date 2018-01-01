SKM Originals

BOB RHODES 7th Dan KUGB InterviewNEIL SARGENT 7th Dan SKIFInterviewTHE NEXT GENERATIONBy Mike Clarke
Editorial.
BOB RHODES: Karate & the Antiquarian. Interview By Simon Oliver.
THE NEXT GENERATION. By Mike Clarke.
DRILLS FOR ZANSHIN AND TAI SABAKI. By Ashley Gouthro.
THE IMPORTANCE OF MIGI AND HIDARI IN KARATE. By Keiran O'Reilly.
MIKAZUKI GERI: AN EXTINCT KICK? By Kousaku Yokota.
HOME SWEET HOME. By Scott Langley.
NEIL SARGENT 7th Dan. UNSUNG HEROES: Interview By Garry Cashman.
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR.