A traditional Shotokan Karate Magazine featuring the most senior and famous Shotokan Senseis and it is totally non-political
We have just received the new Book, ‘THE LEGEND OF TAIJI KASE’ from Sachiko Kase, daughter of the late legendary Taij
The evening of 18th September saw a small gathering of the ‘shotokan family’ converge on Red Sun Karate Dojo in Walkd
Welcome to the new SKM website, re-designed by SKM Webmaster Graeme Armitage.
After three days of intensive meetings and positive discussion, major International Karate Federations set aside 35 y