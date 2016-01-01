Terms and Conditions

TERMS OF USE

This website is operated by Shotokan Karate Magazine, P.O. Box 53, Lymm, Cheshire WA13 0HH UK. Telephone: 44 (0) 1925 755047.

The terms “you”, “your” and “yours” means any user of this website. The term "SKM" is short for Shotokan Karate Magazine.

Agreement

Access to and use of this Website and the information, materials, and services available through this Website are subject to all applicable laws and regulations and to these Terms of Use.

By accessing this Website, you agree to these Terms of Use which form a legally binding agreement. If you do not agree, please exit this Website.

These Terms of Use may be changed by us from time to time without specific notice to you. The latest Terms of Use will be posted on the Website, and you should always review these Terms of Use prior to using the Website to ensure that you have a current understanding of the Terms of Use under which you are permitted to access this Website. If you cannot access the Terms of Use via the Internet, we can provide a copy of the most recent Terms of Use by e-mail upon request.

By agreeing to these Terms of Use, you agree to the terms of our Privacy Policy

Services and information

All references on this Website to information, materials and services apply to information, materials and services available in the UK only, unless otherwise stated. Unless otherwise indicated, this Website is for information purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Any reliance on material found on this Website is entirely at your own risk.

Ownership

Unless otherwise indicated, this Website and its design, text, content, selection and arrangement of elements, organisation, graphics, design, compilation, magnetic translation, digital conversion and other matters (“proprietary rights”) related to this Website are protected under applicable copyrights, trademarks and other proprietary (including, but not limited to, intellectual property) rights and are the property of Ricoman Limited or the material is included with the permission of the rights owner and is protected pursuant to copyright and trademark laws. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

You do not acquire ownership rights to any such proprietary rights viewed through this Website. Except as otherwise provided, none of these proprietary rights may be used, copied, reproduced, distributed, republished, downloaded, modified, displayed, posted or transmitted in any form or by any means, including, but not limited to, electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording, or otherwise, without our express prior written permission.

Permission is granted to the extent necessary to lawfully access and use this Website and/or information, materials and/or services available on it to display, download, archive and print in hard copy, portions of this Website for personal use only, provided you do not modify the materials and that you retain any and all copyright and other proprietary notices contained in the materials. This permission terminates automatically if you breach any of these Terms of Use. Upon termination, you must immediately destroy any downloaded, archived or printed materials.

Use of material posted by you

Correspondence to SKM in any format is are not private (unless stated by you). You grant SKM a non-exclusive licence to use, reproduce, modify, translate, transmit, and distribute any information or material you supply or communicate to SKM, in any medium now in existence or hereafter developed, for any purpose, including commercial uses to any third party. SKM will not return it if submitted, and accepts no liability whatsoever for safe custody thereof.

By sharing any contribution(s) with us (including but not limited to data, text, photo, message, posting, image, logo, attachment, hyperlink and all other content (collectively “Contribution(s)”) to the magazine and website, you agree and grant SKM, free of charge permission, to use the Contribution(s) at SKM's sole discretion (including modifying and adapting it for operational and editorial reasons) in connection with the operation of the magazine and website. The licence extends to copying, distributing, broadcasting or otherwise transmitting, adapting or editing the Contribution(s).

You agree and confirm that any Contribution(s) you provide is original to you and does not infringe UK laws, copyright or other rights of any other person, or that you have the consents necessary to provide the Contribution(s) to SKM.

You acknowledge that SKM does not endorse the accuracy, integrity, copyright, compliance, legality, quality or decency of any Contribution(s). Users may respond to or comment upon Contribution(s), such comments do not necessarily represent the views or opinions of SKM.

SKM respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our readers/users to do the same. SKM may, in appropriate circumstances and at its discretion, terminate the access of users, subscribers, and account holders who infringe the copyright rights of SKM and of others.

If you believe that your work has been copied and is accessible on any SKM Site in a way that constitutes copyright infringement, or that the website contains links or other references to another online location that contains material or activity that infringes your copyright, please contact SKM immediately .

Disclaimers

Any link to another website does not mean that Ricoman Limited is associated with, approves, endorses or accepts any responsibility for that website, its content or use, or the use of products and services made available through such website.

We are not responsible or liable for the content of such websites, nor for any damages or losses, directly or indirectly, caused or alleged to have been caused as a result of your use or reliance on such websites and Shotokan Karate Magazine excludes any liability for any loss or damage arising as a result.

Any link to this Website without our prior written permission is prohibited. Notwithstanding authorisation to link to this Website, linking to any page other than the initial start page of Ricoman Limited is prohibited.

Shotokan Karate Magazine MAKE NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND WITH RESPECT TO THE ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS OR ADEQUACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS WEBSITE OR THAT IT WILL BE FREE OF VIRUSES OR DEFECTS AND WE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ALL LIABILITY WHATSOEVER AND HOWSOEVER ARISING THEREFROM AND WHETHER ON THE PART OF Shotokan Karate Magazine OR ITS SERVANTS, AGENTS OR ANY OTHER PERSON.

You agree to indemnify and hold us harmless as well as our officers, agents, representatives and employees from and against all and any claim, liability, loss, demands, damages, costs or expenses of any character incurred or suffered and any claims or legal proceedings which are brought or threatened in each case arising from your misuse of or conduct on this Website and/or breach of these Terms of Use.

We make no guarantee that this Website will be uninterrupted or free from error.

We reserve the right at any time to modify, suspend or discontinue this Website (or any part of it) without notice. You agree that we shall not be liable to you or to any third party for any such modification, suspension or discontinuance of this Website.

Law and jurisdiction

If you access or use this Website outside England and Wales you do so at your own risk and are responsible for complying with the laws of your jurisdiction.

These Terms of Use contain the entire understanding between you and us with respect to this Website. If any provision shall become or be declared illegal, invalid or unenforceable for any reasons whatsoever, such provision shall be divisible and be deemed deleted and shall not affect the validity and enforceability of the remaining provisions. These Terms of Use are subject to English law and subject to the non exclusive jurisdiction of the English Courts.

If you have any questions regarding these Terms of Use or any other matter, you may contact us by writing to us at Shotokan Karate Magazine, P.O. Box 53, Lymm, Cheshire WA13 0HH UK. Telephone: 44 (0) 1925 755047 e-mailing us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

© Copyright Shotokan Karate Magazine – all rights reserved. Reproduction of this Website, in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission from Shotokan Karate Magazine is prohibited.

