SKM Originals

The 1987 J.K.A (Japan Karate Association) ALL JAPAN CHAMPIONSHIPS 30th Anniversary Tournament

Highlights from both the eliminations and the finals of this most prestigious event held in Tokyo, Japan feature dynamic Kumite and Kata action at it's very best from the top instructors and students of the Japan Karate Association. This year marked the 30th anniversary of this event. This was the same year that Master NAKAYAMA passed away and the J.K.A. was still 'one' group at this time. Top instructors and competitors like Sensei's - KAGAWA - IMURA - KAWAWADA - OMURA etc. etc. are featured on this (now most historic) tape, performing both Kata and kumite under the pressures of competition which makes for exciting and compelling viewing. There are also 'two' brilliant Demonstrations from the Championships by the legendary J.K.A. instructors, Sensei Tetsuhiko ASAI and Masataka TANAKA.

A true 'Collectors Item' not to be missed by Shotokan karateka who all have ties with, and can trace their roots back to the J.K.A.(Japan Karate Association).

(Running time approx. 1hour). Copyright SHOTOKAN KARATE MAGAZINE 1996

