SKM Originals

SKM Movie 6

Standard Kata Vol. 3

Bassai Dai - M.Kagawa, Kanku Dai - M.Ueki, Empi - T.Asai, Jion - Y. Ogura, Jitte - T.Imura, Gankaku - M.Tanaka, Kanku Sho - M.Yahara and Hangetsu - K.Abe. Running time 45mins. Colour. English version.

You can buy this film as a Single DVD or choose up to a maximum of any 3 films from our DVD section on a single DVD with the subsequent savings.
Please indicate in the pull down menu your chosen option

Pricing
Single DVD = £ 29.50
First Film on DVD = £29.50
Extra Film on DVD = £8.00

£29.50
