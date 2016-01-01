SKM Merchandise Terms & Conditions

Refund Policy on Subscriptions:

If you cancel your subscription at any time, you will be refunded for any issues you have not yet received. You will be reimbursed by cheque or credit card depending on the method of your original payment.

Delivery schedule:

Although products are normally delivered within 5 working days in UK and Europe, 10 working days for the Rest of the World, please allow up to 14 working days for delivery of purchased goods before contacting us. In cases where we will not meet within our delivery timescale we will notify you by email.

Returns policy on CD back issues and DVD's:

We hope that our customers are both happy and satisfied with their purchases. But we accept that problems occur, especially when buying over the Internet, and you may wish to return items. If this is the case, please read our returns policy below.

You may return your purchase if you are, for any reason, unhappy with the product(s). The package must be returned within 14 days of receipt of goods and all products must be returned in their original condition. We will issue a full refund for the amount paid once item(s) have been received back by us.

Returns of Damaged or Defective Items:

You may return any item that is damaged or defective within 14 days of receipt of goods. We will issue a full refund for the amount paid.

Delivery Charges for Returns:

If you are returning items because they are damaged or defective, or due to an error on our part, we will refund your costs in returning the items to us. Otherwise you will be responsible for return postage.

How to Return an Item:

If you wish to return an item, please notify us; giving reason(s) for your return. If a product is damaged or defective please indicate the exact nature of the fault. Repackage the product(s) in original cases. Then send the package to:

SKM

P.O. Box 53

Lymm

Cheshire WA13 OHH

U.K.

We recommend using a recorded-delivery service for you own protection. This returns policy does not affect your statutory rights.

Thanks,

Clare, SKM Secretary