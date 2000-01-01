SKM Information

SHOTOKAN KARATE MAGAZINE IS PUBLISHED QUARTERLY, BY SKM PUBLICATIONS. (JAN-APR-JUL-OCT .)

All material whole or part in Shotokan Karate Magazine is subject to Copyright and must not be reproduced in any form without the consent of the Editor. S.K.M. reserves the right to refuse to publish certain material, both Editorial and Advertising. World Copyright ©1984-2016 All rights reserved.

DISCLAIMER. The views and opinions of Letter writers and authors of Articles are not necessarily those of the Editor or SKM. The magazine therefore accepts no responsibility for any critical statements or sentiments, technical or medical opinions contained in their editorial.

Shotokan Karate Magazine has been online for many years now and has gone through various incarnations. As we have all the version of the site we thought you may find it interesting to view them as the appeared.

August 1998 - August 2000 (splash screen)

August 2000- August 2001 (splash screen)

August 2001- November 2002 (splash screen)

November 2002 - January 2006

January 2006 - September 2008



Please note the sites are snapshots of the time they were published. All locations, addressed, email addressees, date and products are very likely to out of date, incorrect or not available.

The information in these sites will not be updated, We cannot honor any request for the updating of incorrect details. The sites are meant as an historical amusement a trip down memory lane.

Any links added to the sites will not be approved and only purchases from the current shop will be processed.