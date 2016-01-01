Privacy Policy

This website is operated by Shotokan Karate Magazine, P.O. Box 53, Lymm, Cheshire WA13 0HH UK. Telephone: 44 (0) 1925 755047

The terms “you”, “your” and “yours” when used in this Privacy Policy means any user of this website.

IMPORTANT: BY SUBMITTING PERSONAL INFORMATION MANUALLY OR IN ELECTRONIC FORM TO US AND/OR BY USING OUR WEBSITE YOU GIVE YOUR CONSENT THAT ALL PERSONAL INFORMATION THAT YOU SUBMIT MAY BE PROCESSED BY US IN THE MANNER SET OUT IN THIS POLICY.

Privacy Statement

We are committed to the privacy and confidentiality of information provided by you to us. This policy explains what personal information we may collect about you, how we use that information and what we do to keep it secure.

This website may contain links to websites that are not operated by us. These links are provided for your reference and convenience only and do not imply any endorsement of the activities of these third-party websites or any association with their operators. We do not control these websites and are not responsible for their data or privacy practices. We urge you to review any privacy policy posted on any site you visit before using the site or providing any personal information about yourself.

We are continually improving our methods of communication and adding new functionality and features to this website and to our existing services. Because of these ongoing changes, changes in the law and the changing nature of technology, our data practices will change from time to time. If and when our data practices change, we will notify you of the changes via this page. We encourage you to check this page frequently.

Collection of Information

You may choose to use our services or receive additional information from us. When you request our services or additional information, we may collect personal information about you from this website, from telephone conversations, from written information sent to us and from other communications. This information would include your name, contact details and other information you volunteer to provide to us. The information you provide is either manually or electronically stored in our databases. We sometimes supplement the information that you provide with information that is received or obtained from third parties.

In addition to collecting personal information as described above, we use technology to collect anonymous information about the use of our website. For example, our web server automatically logs which pages of our website our visitors view, their IP addresses and which web browsers our visitors use. This technology does not identify you personally, it simply enables us to compile statistics about our visitors and their use of our website.

Our website contains hyperlinks to other pages on our website. We may use technology to track how often these links are used and which pages on our website our visitors choose to view. Again this technology does not identify you personally – it simply enables us to compile statistics about the use of these hyperlinks.

We also use your IP address to help diagnose problems with our server and to administer our website. An IP address is a numeric code that identifies your computer on a network, or in this case, the Internet. Your IP address is also used to gather broad demographic information.

We may also perform IP lookups to determine which domain you are coming from (e.g.: aol.com, yourcompany.com) to more accurately gauge our users’ demographics.

In order to collect anonymous information we may use temporary ‘cookies’ that remain in the cookies file of your browser until the browser is closed. Cookies by themselves cannot be used to discover the identity of the user. A cookie is a small piece of information which is sent to your browser and stored on your computer’s hard drive. Cookies do not damage your computer. You can set your browser to notify you when you receive a cookie. This enables you to decide if you want to accept it or not.

Use of Information

We will use your information to fulfil your requests, administer any accounts you have with us and to comply with any applicable laws or lawful government and/or regulatory requests. Where we send you information for any purpose, it may be sent by e-mail or post.

However, if you do not wish to receive e-mails from us and want to be removed from our electronic mailing list, please e-mail us at the address given below with “Email Unsubscribe” in the subject heading.

We may also use your information for the following purposes:

to inform you of new services we will be providing;

to send you updates on issues we think will be of interest to you;

to send you requested information on our services;

for marketing purposes and market research;

internally to administer this website and help us improve our services.

We will disclose to you the information we hold about you, for which we may make a small charge, on receipt of your written request and being satisfied as to your identity. We will correct, amend or delete any information that is inaccurate and notify any third party recipients of the necessary changes. You may update any information you have given to us by contacting us at the address given above.

Requests to delete information are subject to any applicable legal and ethical reporting or document retention obligations imposed on us.

Disclosure of Information

We do not share, sell or distribute your personal information with unrelated third parties, except as otherwise provided for in this policy and under these limited circumstances:

In order to provide you with the information or services which you have requested, information may occasionally be transferred or shared with third parties who act for us for further processing in accordance with the purposes for which the data was originally collected or for purposes to which you have subsequently consented. For example, sometimes a third party may have access to your information in order to support our information technology.

In order to provide you with the information or services which you have requested, information may occasionally be transferred or shared with third parties who act for us for further processing in accordance with the purposes for which the data was originally collected or for purposes to which you have subsequently consented. For example, sometimes a third party may have access to your information in order to support our information technology. We will keep your contact details on our database and may, from time to time, e-mail or post you information to make you aware of our other similar products and services which may be of interest to you. If you do not wish to receive e-mails or post from us for these purposes, please let us know by following the “unsubscribe” procedure set out above.

We will keep your contact details on our database and may, from time to time, e-mail or post you information to make you aware of our other similar products and services which may be of interest to you. If you do not wish to receive e-mails or post from us for these purposes, please let us know by following the "unsubscribe" procedure set out above.

Where you have consented, we may also share your information with other businesses who may contact you about their products or services that may interest you. We may share, transfer or disclose the information in our databases and server logs to comply with a legal requirement, for the administration of justice, interacting with anti-fraud databases, to protect your vital interests, to protect the security or integrity of our databases or this website, to take precautions against legal liability.

Where appropriate, before disclosing personal information to a third party, we will ensure the third party to take adequate precautions to protect that data and to comply with applicable law.

In order to provide the services and information requested, we may need to transfer your personal information to countries located outside the European Economic Area. Any transfer of your information will be subject to a European Commission approved contract which will safeguard your privacy rights and give you remedies in the unlikely event of a security breach.

Security

We have in place various security measures to protect your personal information but cannot guarantee the security of any information you disclose on-line. E-mail is not a secure medium and should not be used to send sensitive or confidential information.

Governing law

This Privacy Statement forms part of our website Terms of Use.

Feedback

We welcome comments about this policy. If you have any questions about this or any part of our service, you may contact us by e-mailing:- This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

