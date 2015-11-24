Shotokan Karate Full Zip Hoodie

The Garment

This is a premium quality vintage style hoodie constructed with extra heavyweight cotton rich brush back fleece (so it’s supersoft on the inside) featuring a vintage brass full zip and contrast trim. A fully lined hood, adjustable drawstring tape, antique interior neck taping, two generous pockets, superflex ribbed side panels (double stitched for extra movement) and superflex rib in the extra long cuffs and waistband for great shape and comfort.

The Design.

This new hoodie is a one off exclusive limited edition. The strongest representation of the Shotokan style is the Tiger, which is an ancient symbol; this is combined cleverly with other Japanese symbols and flags. The back design combines the Shotokan tiger and the rising sun. The red rising sun rays are designed to fray but stay attached and the tiger sits amongst these rays in stunning gold embroidery. The sleeve has a mix of the Japanese flag also designed to fray and Shotokan kanji embroidery sits above it. On the right chest is the kanji for Karate in an applique white cotton twill fabric surrounded by embroidered stitching.

It is available for individual purchases on line. ORDER HERE

Size Equivalent Dual inch chest size XXS 30/32 XS 32/34 S 34/36 M 38/40 L 42/44 XL 46/48

Fabric

Heavyweight brushed back fleece, 350gsm (10.3oz), 70% Cotton 30% Polyester

Trade sales and International order possibilities:

For individual deliveries outside the UK or for Clubs wishing to put their logo on left chest to sell directly to their own students you should contact us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for further details and prices.

