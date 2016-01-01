Cookie Policy

Our website uses cookies. By using our website and agreeing to this policy, you consent to our use of cookies in accordance with the terms of this policy.

About cookies

A cookie is a file containing an identifier (a string of letters and numbers) that is sent by a web server to a web browser, and stored by the browser. The identifier is then sent back to the server each time the browser requests a page from the server.

Cookies can be used by web servers to identity and track users as they navigate different pages on a website and to identify users returning to a website.

Cookies may be either “persistent” cookies or “session” cookies. A persistent cookie consists of a text file sent by a web server to a web browser, which will be stored by the browser and will remain valid until its set expiry date (unless deleted by the user before the expiry date). A session cookie, on the other hand, will expire at the end of the user session, when the web browser is closed.

Cookies on this website

We use both session cookies and persistent cookies on this website.

We may send to you the following cookies:

1st Party Cookies

(1) e48f0cab0638fe521388ccd1f661572f This cookie is set by our content management system. This cookie is deleted when a user closes their browser.

(2) style – These cookie are set by our content management system, they control the template style and Ui interface options the system uses. These cookise can persist for up to a year.

3rd Party Cookies

(3) __utma – Expires: 2 years. Google Analytics

(4) __utmb – Expires: 1 day. Google Analytics

(5) __utmc – Expires: At end of Browser session. Google Analytics

(6) __utmz – Expires: 6 months. Google Analytics

Cookie [1 and 5] are a session cookies, whereas cookies [2, 3, 4, and 6] are persistent cookies.

How we use cookies

Cookies do not contain any information that personally identifies you, but personal information that we store about you may be linked, by us, to the information stored in and obtained from cookies.

We may use the information we obtain from your use of our cookies for the following purposes:

(1) to recognise your computer when you visit our website;

(2) to track you as you navigate our website, and to enable the use of the commenting facilities on our website;

(3) to improve the website’s usability;

(4) to analyse the use of our website;

(5) in the administration of this website;

Third party cookies

When you use our website, you may also be sent third party cookies.

Our service providers may send you cookies. They may use the information they obtain from your use of their cookies:

(1) to track your browser across multiple websites;

(2) to build a profile of your web surfing;

In addition, we use Google Analytics to analyse the use of this website. Google Analytics generates statistical and other information about website use by means of cookies, which are stored on users’ computers. The information generated relating to our website is used to create reports about the use of the website. Google will store this information. Google’s privacy policy is available at http://www.google.com/privacypolicy.html.

Blocking cookies

Most browsers allow you to refuse to accept cookies. For example:

(1) in Internet Explorer you can refuse all cookies by clicking “Tools”, “Internet Options”, “Privacy”, and selecting “Block all cookies” using the sliding selector;

(2) in Firefox you can block all cookies by clicking “Tools”, “Options”, and un-checking “Accept cookies from sites” in the “Privacy” box.

Most web browsers allow some control of most cookies through the browser settings. To find out more about cookies, including how to see what cookies have been set and how to manage and delete them, visit www.allaboutcookies.org.

To opt out of being tracked by Google Analytics across all websites visit http://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout.

YouTube cookies

We embed videos from our official YouTube channel using YouTube's privacy-enhanced mode. This mode may set cookies on your computer once you click on the YouTube video player, but YouTube will not store personally-identifiable cookie information for playbacks of embedded videos using the privacy-enhanced mode. To find out more please visit YouTube's embedding videos information page.

Blocking all cookies will, however, have a negative impact upon the usability of many websites.

Deleting cookies

You can also delete cookies already stored on your computer:

(1) in Internet Explorer, you must manually delete cookie files (you can find instructions for doing so at http://support.microsoft.com/kb/278835);

(2) in Firefox, you can delete cookies by, first ensuring that cookies are to be deleted when you “clear private data” (this setting can be changed by clicking “Tools”, “Options” and “Settings” in the “Private Data” box) and then clicking “Clear private data” in the “Tools” menu.

Doing this may have a negative impact on the usability of many websites.

Contact us

This website is owned and operated by Shotokan Karate Magazine.

If you have any questions about our cookies or this cookies policy, please contact us by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by post to:

Shotokan Karate Magazine, P.O. Box 53, Lymm, Cheshire WA13 0HH UK.