SKM Originals

SKM131

SKM 131

FEATURES

MIKIO YAHARA 8th Dan
Front Cover Photo By Pierre-Yves Bénoliel
STAN SCHMIDT 8th Dan

Editorial.

SENSEI MIKIO YAHARA 8th Dan KWF GRAND MASTER. Interview By Marc Feldis.
THE HISTORY OF THE BELT SYSTEM IN THE MARTIAL ARTS. By David Stainko.
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR.
A CONVERSATION WITH SENSEI STAN SCHMIDT 8th Dan (PART 1). By Mike Clarke.
KARATE AS A TOOL FOR EDUCATION. By Mike Clarke.
HIDEO OCHI – A LIFETIME DEDICATION TO KARATE-DO. By Dr Anton Sàlat.
A CONVERSATION WITH SENSEI STAN SCHMIDT 8th Dan (PART 2). By Mike Clarke.
THE ART OF JUDGING KATA. By Martin B. Katz.

