SKM Originals

Shop Categories

SKM Digital

Login Form

Please Register a new account, all accounts from our previous web site have been deleted for security reasons


  Forgot Password?
  Forgot Username?
  Register
   Back to: SKM Back Issues
SKM81

SKM 81

   Hits: 840

FEATURES

Ray Dalke 8th Dan American Shotokan Legend
The Karate School of Hard Knocks

Editorial.

SENSEI RAY DALKE 8th Dan. By Jose Fraguas.
THE CONCEPT OF 'MU'. Or The Art of Doing Nothing. By Mike Clarke.
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR.
DOES THE FRONT LEG REALLY PULL? By Bill Burgar.
PATRICK McCARTHY UK KATA SEMINAR. Report By Phil Shire.
THE MYSTERIOUS TREASURE: 'HYAKUHACHI-HO'. By John McClary.
AKIHITO ISAKA COURSE. Report By Clare Worth.
RAY DALKE Interview (Part Two). By Jose Fraguas.
THE CONTROL OF KARATE. By Scott Langley.

£2.50
Parent Category: SKM Shop
﻿
Fb2