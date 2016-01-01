SKM Originals

TAKAYUKI MIKAMI 8th Dan JKA InterviewHIROKAZU KANAZAWA 10th Dan SKIFInterviewDeveloping Mae-GeriBy Richard Amos
Editorial.
SENSEI TAKAYUKI MIKAMI 8th Dan JKA. Interview By Seamus O'Dowd.
DEVELOPING MAE-GERI: By Richard Amos.
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR.COMPETITION KARATE: A CASE FOR THE DEFENCE. By Matt Price.
KUMITE TRAINING DRILLS (PART 5). By Bryce Fleming.
THE CREATION OF THE PINAN (HEIAN) KATA. By Josh Stewart.
HIROKAZU KANAZAWA KANCHO 10th Dan. Interview By Glenn Stoddard.
BUDO KARATE: 'I JUST DON'T GET IT'. By Mike Clarke.