SKM Originals

SKM 107

SKM 107

FEATURES

TAKAYUKI MIKAMI 8th Dan JKA Interview
HIROKAZU KANAZAWA 10th Dan SKIF Interview
Developing Mae-Geri By Richard Amos

Editorial.

SENSEI TAKAYUKI MIKAMI 8th Dan JKA. Interview By Seamus O'Dowd.
DEVELOPING MAE-GERI: By Richard Amos.
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR.
COMPETITION KARATE: A CASE FOR THE DEFENCE. By Matt Price.
KUMITE TRAINING DRILLS (PART 5). By Bryce Fleming.
THE CREATION OF THE PINAN (HEIAN) KATA. By Josh Stewart.
HIROKAZU KANAZAWA KANCHO 10th Dan. Interview By Glenn Stoddard.
BUDO KARATE: 'I JUST DON'T GET IT'. By Mike Clarke.

